TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, an SUV and a full-sized pickup truck collided head-on on County Road 672. The exact location was not disclosed.

The SUV driver suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The pickup driver was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to an area trauma center, where they remain in critical but stable condition. Their passenger was hospitalized in stable condition.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.