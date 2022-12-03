RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County fire officials are investigating what caused a home to catch fire in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said a resident reported their mobile home was on fire in a neighborhood off US-41, just east of Little Manatee River, at 4:18 p.m.

(via Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Crews moved into the home to tamp down the flames and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

The fire department said everyone inside was able to escape, but three cats were found during their search. One of the cats died in the fire.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.