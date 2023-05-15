TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has arrested a man in a shooting early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a Sunoco gas station for a reported shooting just after 3 a.m.

A TPD spokesperson said a male suspect fired a single gunshot in another person’s direction before fleeing the crime scene.

The victim did not suffer any injuries, and the suspect was located shortly after, according to the police department.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.