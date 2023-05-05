RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a suspect in connection to a burned body that was found in a field in Ruskin.

On April 15, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to Will Scarlett Avenue after a driver spotted what he thought was a burning mannequin behind a residential area.

Officials said when the firefighters arrived to put out the fire, they realized that the mannequin was actually a man’s body that had been set on fire. According to investigators, the body showed signs of upper body trauma aside from the damage from the fire.

On April 21, deputies arrested Christian Segura-Alvarez, 20, on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence relating to a capital felony in connection with the crime, the sheriff’s office said.

“As law enforcement officers, we witness devastating tragedies, but nothing could prepare you for the level of inhumanity in this investigation,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives worked with an unwavering determination to pursue every lead and analyze every piece of evidence until they uncovered the truth behind this senseless act of violence.”

Investigators said aside from Segura-Alvarez, they are searching for a second suspect in this case: Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa.

Images of Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa (Provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Almaraz-Barbosa is wanted on charges of 2nd-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, tampering with physical evidence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

“While we believe this to be an isolated incident, this man clearly has no regard for human life, and we are committed to closing this case with his arrest,” said Sheriff Chronister. “I urge anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and help us to bring this victim’s family the closure they deserve.”

If you know where he is, call the HCSO at 813-247-8200.