Hillsborough County Schools wants parents to weigh in on superintendent search

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools is looking for new leadership and they want to learn what qualities parents want to see in the school district’s new superintendent.

The district began searching for a new superintendent in June when Jeff Eatkins announced his retirement.

Now, the district is hosting four community forums where parents can provide their input on their search for his replacement.

Tuesday, September 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Bloomingdale High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Tuesday, September 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jefferson High School, 4401 Cypress St., Tampa

Wednesday, September 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gaither High School, 16200 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Thursday, September 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa

All meetings will be held in the schools’ auditoriums.

A webpage was also created to let parents voice their opinions through an online survey. The Community Survey is available in six different languages; English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Traditional Chinese, Arabic and Hindi.

For more information, visit hillsboroughschools.org/superintendentsearch

