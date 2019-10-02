LIVE NOW /
Hillsborough County School Board to give update on superintendent search

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School Board will give an update on its ongoing superintendent search Wednesday.

The board began searching for a new superintendent in June when Jeff Eatkins announced his retirement. His last day is June 30, 2020.

The district hosted four community forums last month, letting parents give input on their search for Eakins’ successor.

On Wednesday, the board will hold a special meeting to provide an update on the search.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

