Hillsborough County opens new early voting sites at Amalie Arena, Raymond James Stadium

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting is underway in Hillsborough County.

The county teamed up with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buccaneers to open new early voting sites at Amalie Arena and Raymond James Stadium.

The site at Amalie Arena opened at 7 a.m. with only a small line of voters.

Voters can submit their ballots at any of the 26 early voting locations anytime between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends.

Each early voting location will also have a curbside, vote by mail drop-off tent for voters who want to turn in their vote by mail ballots in person.

The early voting period will be open for 14 days, ending on Nov. 1.

Below is a full list of early voting sites:

Amalie Arena 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa 33602

Apollo Beach Recreation Center 664 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach 33572

Austin Davis Public Library 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa 33556

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library 1906 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico 33596

Bruton Memorial Library 302 W. McLendon Street, Plant City 33563

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library 2607 E. Dr. MLK, Jr. Boulevard, Tampa, 33610

Fred B. Karl County Center 601 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa 33602

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue, Tampa 33611

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library 2902 West Bearss Avenue, Tampa 33618

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library 11211 Countryway Boulevard, Tampa 33626

New Tampa Regional Library 10001 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa 33647

North Tampa Branch Library 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa 33604

Northdale Recreation Center 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa 33624

Northwest Regional Office 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa 33624

Port Tampa Community Center 4702 W. McCoy Street, Tampa 33616

Providence West Community Center 5405 Providence Road, Riverview 33578

Raymond James Stadium (Voting entrance on Himes) 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa 33607

Riverview Branch Library 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview 33578

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa 33619

SouthShore Regional Library 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin 33573

Southeast Regional Office 10020-S US Highway 301, Riverview 33578

Temple Terrace Public Library 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace 33617

Town N Country Regional Public Library 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa 33615

USF TECO Hall (Anchin Center) 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa 33620

University Area Community Center 14013 N. 22nd Street, Tampa 33613

West Tampa Branch Library 2312 W. Union Street, Tampa 33607



Voters should bring a driver’s license or other acceptable photo and signature ID when checking in.

Residents can still request a mail ballot online at VoteHillsborough.org or by calling 813-744-5900.