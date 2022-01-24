Hillsborough County opens 4th COVID-19 testing site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Families have another option for COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough County.
Adventure Island is the location of the county’s fourth testing site.
Significant lines continue at the other three locations in Hillsborough County.
Based on the numbers, the three sites combined performed 4,371 tests over the weekend.
It’s a dip from the numbers they were seeing immediately after the holidays. At the time, the two sites that were open performed 6,743 tests in the same timeframe.
Here’s what testing figures looked like in the last four days:
- Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
- Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 802
- West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 491
- HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 952
- Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
- Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 473
- West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 824
- HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 829
- Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
- Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 1,698
- West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 791
- HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 1,393
- Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
- Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 1,782
- West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 690
- HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 1,273
The most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show nearly 263,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Florida during the past week.
According to the CDC, more than 18,000 cases have been confirmed in Hillsborough County in the last seven days.
The new drive-thru testing site is in the parking lot of Adventure Island, 10001 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa, FL 33612.
The location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
County leaders are asking individuals to enter the site through East Bougainvillea Avenue.