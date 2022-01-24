Hillsborough County opens 4th COVID-19 testing site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Families have another option for COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough County.

Adventure Island is the location of the county’s fourth testing site.

Significant lines continue at the other three locations in Hillsborough County.

Based on the numbers, the three sites combined performed 4,371 tests over the weekend.

It’s a dip from the numbers they were seeing immediately after the holidays. At the time, the two sites that were open performed 6,743 tests in the same timeframe.

Here’s what testing figures looked like in the last four days:

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 802 West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 491 HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 952

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 473 West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 824 HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 829

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 1,698 West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 791 HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 1,393

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 Progress Village number of COVID-19 tests: 1,782 West Tampa number of COVID-19 tests: 690 HCC Brandon number of COVID-19 tests: 1,273



The most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show nearly 263,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Florida during the past week.

According to the CDC, more than 18,000 cases have been confirmed in Hillsborough County in the last seven days.

The new drive-thru testing site is in the parking lot of Adventure Island, 10001 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa, FL 33612.

The location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County leaders are asking individuals to enter the site through East Bougainvillea Avenue.