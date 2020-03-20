Hillsborough County leaders scrambling to set up drive-through coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders are working to secure enough tests to make Raymond James Stadium the county’s first mobile COVID-19 testing site.

Various healthcare and public safety leaders met at the stadium Thursday with hopes of having a mobile testing site up and running by Saturday. But without tests, that could change.

“I want everyone to understand it’s not because we’ve been slow, it’s not because we don’t know what we’re doing. It’s that we can’t open drive-through facilities without having the ability to take the sample,” said County Administrator Mike Merrill.



There will be requirements for testing to protect the supply. Organizers are still working to clarify what those will be.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 520 total cases of coronavirus, including 474 Florida residents and 46 non-Florida residents

Most public beaches in Tampa Bay area to shut down

Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

Plans are also in the works to set up a second drive-through testing site at the Florida State Fairgrounds.



More testing sites will open as supply becomes available, according to county leaders.

