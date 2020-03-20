Live Now
Trump, coronavirus task force speaks from the White House

Hillsborough County leaders scrambling to set up drive-through coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders are working to secure enough tests to make Raymond James Stadium the county’s first mobile COVID-19 testing site.

Various healthcare and public safety leaders met at the stadium Thursday with hopes of having a mobile testing site up and running by Saturday. But without tests, that could change.

“I want everyone to understand it’s not because we’ve been slow, it’s not because we don’t know what we’re doing. It’s that we can’t open drive-through facilities without having the ability to take the sample,” said County Administrator Mike Merrill.

There will be requirements for testing to protect the supply. Organizers are still working to clarify what those will be.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 520 total cases of coronavirus, including 474 Florida residents and 46 non-Florida residents
  • Most public beaches in Tampa Bay area to shut down
  • Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

Plans are also in the works to set up a second drive-through testing site at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

More testing sites will open as supply becomes available, according to county leaders.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

beach closures pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closures pkg"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss