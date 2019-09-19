Hillsborough County deputy hospitalized after handling unknown substance

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy was hospitalized Thursday after he came into contact with an unknown substance during a traffic stop in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified deputy pulled over a driver in the 9900 block of Sheldon Road just before 2 a.m.

While searching the driver’s vehicle, the deputy handled an unknown white substance and had to be taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Officials are continuing to investigate the substance, which has been sent off for testing.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was released from the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss