Hillsborough County deputy hospitalized after handling unknown substance

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy was hospitalized Thursday after he came into contact with an unknown substance during a traffic stop in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified deputy pulled over a driver in the 9900 block of Sheldon Road just before 2 a.m.

While searching the driver’s vehicle, the deputy handled an unknown white substance and had to be taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Officials are continuing to investigate the substance, which has been sent off for testing.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was released from the hospital.

