LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Deputy who was nearly killed in early November after he was intentionally hit by a car was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Corporal Carlos Brito was released from the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo to a lot of hugs from fellow law enforcement, his loved ones and his partner who was also hit that day.

“It feels good just to be able to be with my daughters and my wife and everybody at home,” said Corporal Brito.

While he’s finally ready to take the steps for recovery at home, his battle is far from over.

The corporal almost had to get his leg amputated after he and Deputy Manuel Santos were intentionally hit by a driver on Nov. 9 in Brandon.

Deputy Santos was released from the hospital about a month ago and was by Cpl. Brito’s side Tuesday.

“I appreciate all of the support everyone’s giving to us, to me and my family, and Santos and his family,” said Corporal Brito.

The suspected driver, 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy was immediately arrested and is still in custody undergoing mental health competency evaluation.

“When a call comes we just respond and try to help. Unfortunately, things happen, but I’m not wanting to give up and soon enough I’ll be standing back,” said Cpl. Brito.

Cpl. Brito said he hopes to return to the force but he knows he has a long road ahead.

“I’m very honest, I want to, however, there’s no telling if I’ll have 10% mobility of my leg or 100%. There’s no telling right now. I’ll be doing in-home PT, and shortly after I’ll be doing outpatient somewhere.”