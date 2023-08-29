HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – In a bid to mitigate potential public health and environmental hazards, Hillsborough County Water Resources is calling on residents to conserve water usage in the event of power outages. The agency highlights that during such occurrences, water draining into neighborhood pump stations can lead to overflowing if those stations are without power. This situation poses a significant risk to public health and safety, along with potential environmental consequences. As a precautionary measure, residents are advised to curtail water usage when power is disrupted.

Hillsborough County Water Resources is ready to deploy teams to manage and alleviate the potential for pump station overflows. Nonetheless, the most effective approach to minimizing the impact of power-related water issues is through a reduction in water consumption.

Effective Water-Saving Practices

In the Bathroom

Check for toilet flapper or stop valve malfunctions by placing a few drops of food dye in the tank and waiting about 15 minutes.

Save approximately 20 gallons of water by only filling the bathtub halfway.

Trim water usage by 15 to 30 gallons by shortening shower durations by 5 minutes.

Turn off the sink tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

In the Kitchen

Opt for water-efficient practices by using a dishwasher, which typically consumes 9.2 to 12.4 gallons, compared to the 16 gallons used during hand-washing.

Avoid pre-rinsing dishes before loading them into the dishwasher.

Run the dishwasher only when it’s fully loaded.

For cold water, store a jug in the refrigerator instead of running the tap until it’s cold.

In the Laundry Room

Conserve water by doing laundry in full loads.

In the Yard and Garden

Adjust sprinkler heads to avoid watering sidewalks, driveways, or roads.

Replace malfunctioning sprinkler heads.

Water the lawn or plants only when necessary.

Raise mower blades during the growing season to help grass retain moisture.

Adhere to water usage regulations and skip an irrigation week when possible.

Staying Informed and Connected

For comprehensive information regarding Hillsborough County’s response to Hurricane Idalia, residents are encouraged to visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and enroll in the HCFL Alert system. Social media updates can be accessed by following Hillsborough County on Facebook, X, and Nextdoor.

In cases where digital access isn’t available, residents can call the County’s storm information line at 833-HC STORM or 833-427-8676, or to visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.