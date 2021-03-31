People living in neighborhood claim they fear new neighbor

HILLSBOROUGH CO. Fla. (WFLA) – The Eaglebrook subdivision in Hillsborough County is normally a quiet neighborhood and people know each other.

Some neighbors say that changed in December when a new family moved in and they started noticing holes show up in fences, in the siding of homes, mailboxes, pool screens and even in trees.

“There’s 84 holes in the tree and there’s 194 holes in that fence,” Gary Ashbaugh said.

Neighbors say that 34-year-old Mathew Taylor Jones is shooting up their neighborhood with a pellet gun. Neighbors like Ashbaugh say they are sick of it.

“These people are all afraid and they have kids over there. There’s little kids over there, little toddlers, they are all afraid to use this street,” said Ashbaugh.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has responded to complaint calls several times but, so far, an arrest has not been made.

Records show Jones has been arrested for grand theft, burglary, dealing stolen property, possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license with a criminal record dating back to 2003.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood who did not want to be identified says Jones shot at her one day as she was jogging.

“I got right past the light post and I heard a gunshot and I turned because it sounded like it was coming right at me and when I turned and look I saw this man barricaded in between his car and his garage,” the frightened victim said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office says they have now filed charges against Jones with the State Attorney’s Office.

It will be up to the state attorney’s office to decide if there is enough evidence in the case to make an arrest. If charged Jones would face felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault.