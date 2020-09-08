Hillsborough Co. brings back gun swap program

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – The program is called the Drive and Drop Gun Swap and if you have any firearms you don’t want anymore, here’s your chance to unload them for some cash.

The program was brought back in 2018 by Sheriff Chad Chronister. It has allowed for hundreds of guns to be dropped off at convenient locations and in exchange citizens get cash and other incentives. In 2018, people received Tampa Bay Rays tickets.

This is all done anonymously. Deputies take the rifles and handguns, check them in the registry to see if they’re stolen, and then they’re destroyed. The sheriff says this is a successful program because it keeps unwanted firearms off the streets.

“This isn’t about for or against the second amendment. This is if you have an unwanted firearm and you don’t want that responsible gun ownership we’re going to give you an easy, convenient way to dispose of it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister back at the gun swap in 2018.

This year the Drive and Drop Gun Swap is happening on Saturday, September 12 from 8 am until noon at the Falkenburg Road Jail (520 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa) and the Hillsborough County West Service Unit (9805 Sheldon Road, Tampa).

