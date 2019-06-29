Hillsborough animal shelter waives adoption fees on dogs and cats

A group of dogs at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center peer out of an outdoor play area, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Doral, Fla. The center was celebrating its second anniversary in the new building which showcases the dogs and cats, to help improve their chances for adoption. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees starting this Tuesday, giving many dogs and cats a better chance at finding a home.

The shelter, which is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Road, has seen an increase in dogs brought to its doors and has been at or near capacity for several weeks. On Friday, the shelter was at 112 percent capacity for dogs and 142 percent for cats.

PRC has eliminated adoption fees for dogs and cats one year or older from July 2-7. All adoptions also will include a free ID tag and three-month supply of flea-prevention. Adoptions, including dogs and cats less than a year old, will be free for first responders and active-duty or retired military.



PRC will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Thursday, July 4, when the shelter will be closed in observance of Independence Day.



