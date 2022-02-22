Woman found dead behind Advance Auto Parts in Highlands County

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was found dead behind an Advance Auto Parts in Avon Park Tuesday morning, according to the Highlands County deputies.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that the woman’s body was found at the location on US 27 North.

The woman’s identity and cause of death is still not known, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office described the woman as being five feet three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Detectives asked if anyone saw the woman walking in north Avon Park sometime after 11 p.m., they should call Det. Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.org.