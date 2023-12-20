HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother, who was reported missing and endangered out of Wichita, KS, along with her 9-year old son this month, now finds herself behind bars in Highlands County.

“There will be a no bond hold for the time being on all the charges,” said a judge Wednesday.

Lakenya Phillips 30, is facing charges related to alleged abuse of her son, battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors also said in court a felony murder charge is possible, related to the death of her boyfriend, Richard Myron Ham.

The case against Phillips began Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of US 98 and Bay Blossom Drive in Sebring.

Passersby had reported seeing people burning a fire close to the street.

“When [fire rescue personnel] got on scene, the fire was producing pops and cracks and stuff of that nature. They tried to extinguish it, when they did that they saw that there was ammunition in the fire, boxes of ammunition,” said Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.

Ham’s girlfriend, Lakenya Phillips, and her 9-year-old son were in the car.

The boy told detectives he could not remember the last time he had brushed his teeth. He had not bathed in 10 days and had not eaten in 24 hours.

The couple, the sheriff said, thought the boy was possessed by a demon.

The boy said his mother and her boyfriend would pour pink salt in a circle and make him stand in it to make the demon go away.

“When they found that the demon was not going to go away, that’s when they started burning all of his clothes, all the things that were there on the ground. It was even witnessed that they tried to throw the child in the fire to include throwing a blanket that was lit on fire over the child while he was in the fire,” said Sheriff Blackman.

The sheriff said Ham was burning the boy’s belongings when deputies approached him Tuesday afternoon.

As they tried to get him to back away from the fire, the sheriff said Ham refused, while holding two metal bars in his hands.

“They tased him two different times and one of the times he pulled the taser probes out of his body which caused him to drop the bars,” said Sheriff Blackman.

Phillips put one of the bars back in his hand, according to the sheriff.

“When she did that, he then swung at one of our deputies,” said Sheriff Blackman.

After Ham hit a deputy in the head, another deputy shot and killed Ham. Ham’s criminal record included firearms and drug charges, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff also said there is no known reason why the couple ended up in Sebring, other than they had told their family they were going to Florida to live in the woods.

The deputy who was hit in the head with the metal bar returned to work Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 9-year-old boy is in the care of the state.

“I said if they ask this little boy what he [wanted] for Christmas, I’d like to get him some Christmas gifts,” said county commissioner Chris Campbell.

Agencies and organizations from Highlands and Polk counties are providing the boy with clothes and Christmas gifts.

Campbell says it’s what makes rural communities special.

“We got just a lot of outpouring support for this little boy so hopefully we’ll take a bad situation and this little kid will have the best Christmas he’s ever had,” said Campbell.