TAMPA (WFLA) – A Lake Placid woman died after her SUV was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Highlands County, per Florida Highway Patrol FHP.

FHP said the 62-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at the intersection of US-27 and US-98 when the driver of a semi-truck and trailer was unable to slow his truck in time, colliding with the woman’s SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene by FHP.

The crash is being investigated.