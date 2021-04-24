Woman, 22, found dead after Sebring fire; mystery bystander used hose to put out blaze

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning fire at a home in Sebring, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Sparta Road. Firefighters responded and found the woman at the front door. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the fire was accidental, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the incident.

Officials said an unknown passerby stopped and put the fire out with a water hose, but left before firefighters got to the scene. They’re asking anyone with information about that person to call Detective Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.