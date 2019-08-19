Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Student arrested after bringing gun to Avon Park High School

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHOOL CLASSROOM GENERIC DESK

Korean School Classroom

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A student has been arrested after bringing a gun to Avon Park High School this afternoon.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a student at Avon Park High School told a School Resource Deputy that another student had a gun.

The student, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone if you see something, say something.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss