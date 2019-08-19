Student arrested after bringing gun to Avon Park High School

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A student has been arrested after bringing a gun to Avon Park High School this afternoon.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a student at Avon Park High School told a School Resource Deputy that another student had a gun.

The student, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone if you see something, say something.