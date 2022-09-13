HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A family was happily reunited with their dog months after it went missing in Hardee County, a video post from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are not responsible for any tears shed while watching this video,” the sheriff’s office jokingly wrote in a Facebook post. “Proceed at your own risk.”

On Sunday, deputies reunited Conway with his owners exactly 10 months after he was found walking on a street in Sebring. Once Conway was rescued, he was brought to Animal Services.

Deputies said he was “skinny, exhausted and looked almost nothing like the healthy, happy dog he was when he went missing.”

But Conway had a microchip.

“It’s all thanks to that microchip,” one deputy can be heard saying in the touching video showing the reunion between Conway and his family. “Because of that chip, we were able to make this happen.”

The sheriff’s office asked pet owners to make sure their pets have microchips and that they are kept up to date updated after a move. It costs only $10 to get a chip at Animal Services.

Call 863-402-6730 or visit www.hcso-animalservices.org for more information.