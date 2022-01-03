VIDEO: Highland County deputy cruiser hit during traffic stop

Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Highlands County deputy had a close call during a traffic stop after his cruiser was hit during a traffic stop Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said just after 9 p.m., Deputy Steve Naw was sitting in his cruiser after speaking with the driver he pulled over.

It was at this moment when another driver rear-ended the deputy, colliding with the left rear bumper.

“This is why we have the Move Over law, which was enacted in 2002 to help protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants while they provide critical services in one of the most dangerous environments – the side of the road,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Please help keep our deputies and other first responders safe and move over when you see flashing lights. If you can’t move over, slow down!”

