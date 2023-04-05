HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County Fire Rescue crews are battling a brush fire in Sebring.

According to the Highlands County Fire Rescue Facebook page, the 14-plus acre brush fire began around 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, off of Thunderbird Hill Road near Camry Court, Quail Avenue and Nightingale Avenue. Crews said they were able to clear the area around 11:45 p.m.

HCFR said they’re working with the Florida Forest Service to contain the blaze.

So far, about 50% of the brush fire has been contained. FFS units will continue to be in the area for the remainder of the week.

“As a reminder, Highlands County is currently under a burn ban. No burning, residential or otherwise of any kind, may occur without a state of Florida Forest Service permit,” HCFR shared on Facebook.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.