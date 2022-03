SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon after a truck slammed into someone’s house in Sebring.

The agency posted on Facebook that the wreck happened on Jackson Heights Drive.

Photos of the incident showed the red truck inside the home’s front porch as it appeared to punch a hole into the garage.

Rescue personnel said no injuries were reported. However, it’s not known how much money in damages the crash caused.