HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Highlands County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- No shelters have been announced as of this report
Evacuation Zones
- No evacuations have been announced as of this report
Current Warnings
- No watches or warnings are in effect as of this report
Contacts
- Text HCIAN to 888777 for mobile alerts
- Call 863-402-7600 or 863-402-6800
- To register for special needs, go online