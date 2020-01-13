Tractor-trailer hauling construction debris rolls over in Highlands Co.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A tractor-trailer has overturned in Highlands County causing some possible delays on your commute home.

Fire rescue teams responded to the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 27 and found the truck on its side and construction debris scattered all over the ground.

According to officials, the truck was attempting to turn onto Highway 70 West from Highway 27 North when the truck rolled over.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

Fire rescue officials say the intersection is open, however a portion of both roads will be closed during the cleanup.