Tractor-trailer fire closes portion of U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer caught fire on U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway, just south of Highlands Boulevard.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said the truck, which was carrying frozen foods, experienced a brake malfunction before it caught fire.

The fire has closed all but one southbound lane of the highway until fire and cleanup crews are able to clear the scene.

