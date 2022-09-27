HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Tuesday in Highlands County. The watch will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said the Tornado Watch is in effect in four counties; DeSoto, Highlands, Charlotte, and Lee Counties.

The watch also includes the cities of Arcadia, Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, Placid Lakes, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, and Sebring.

This is a developing story.

