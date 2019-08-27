Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Suspect sought in Sebring shooting, police say

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sebring Police Department

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sebring Police Department needs your help locating Dwight Cleon Hankerson Jr., 29, who is linked to a shooting that took place Friday.

Police say the shooting took place in the area of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have yet to locate Hankerson Jr. however, warrants for his arrest have been obtained.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to the Sebring Police Department at (863) 471-5108.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss