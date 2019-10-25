Student brought unloaded handgun to Avon Park school for class project, school board says

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A student is in custody after bringing an unloaded handgun into Avon Park High School, school officials say.

The School Board of Highlands County said it appears the student brought the gun as part of a class project. The student passed the gun around to other students, board officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The school resource officer acted immediately and there was never a threat to the school, according to the school board.

There is an ongoing investigation. No information on the student has been released.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES: