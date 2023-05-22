HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sex offender who had multiple active arrest warrants was killed by deputies on Monday afternoon, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

Highlands deputies said they went to a home on Concord Street in the Spring Lake area of Sebring in an attempt to contact 63-year-old Bradley Frank Bergens.

Deputies said Bergens had arrest warrants dating back to Oct. 2022 and was a fugitive sex offender, who was previously convicted of sexual battery on a child under 12.

When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Bergens inside so they called for backup units.

Once deputies obtained a search warrant, they said they made several attempts to contact anyone inside the home before they breached the front door and went inside.

Deputies said they noticed one of the bedroom doors was closed and locked. They said they tried to have Bergens surrender peacefully several times and gave him multiple K-9 warnings.

When deputies went into the bedroom, they said they found Bergens hiding in a closet. He refused to show his hands and surrender so a K-9 was deployed, Highlands deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Bergens raised a handgun and deputies fired several rounds at him.

Deputies said they initiated lifesaving measures but Bergens died at the scene.

They said they also found 60-year-old Doreen Murphy Turner hiding in the closet. She was not hurt in the shooting. Turner was taken into custody and will be charged with felony murder in the second degree and resisting arrest with violence, the sheriff’s office said.

No deputies or K-9s were hurt in the shooting. The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.