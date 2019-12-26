Serious Christmas night crash leaves 5 injured in Highlands County

Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people were hospitalized on Christmas night following a head-on crash in Highlands County.

The crash happened on State Road 17, east of Avon Park on Wednesday night.

Four people were airlifted to local trauma centers and one was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The exact extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Flordia Highway Patrol and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

