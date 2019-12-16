Semi-truck overturns, spills diesel onto Highway 70 in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver escaped injury after the semi-truck they were driving overturned on Highway 70 on Monday, according to the Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened just west of Route 721 and resulted in a significant amount of diesel being spilled in some water beneath a guardrail, which had split through the cab on the truck, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

One lane of the highway is blocked as crews work to contain the spill. The cleanup is expected to take two to three hours.

Further information was not immediately available.

