Semi-truck burns to ground in Highlands County crash

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Lake Placid early Sunday morning where a semi-truck was found burning to the ground.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m., Highlands County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

The crash happened on County Road 721 near Wheeler Road. When crews got to the scene, they said the semi-truck was found almost completely burned to the ground.

The fire department estimated a loss of approximately $100,000.

