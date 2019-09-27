LIVE NOW /
Sebring woman wins $4 million MEGA MILLIONS prize

Highlands County

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring woman is now one lucky winner after she claimed a $4 million MEGA MILLIONS prize from a drawing held on Tuesday.

The Florida Lottery said 53-year-old Jeanne DeMello purchased her winning ticket at Gate located at 300 U.S. Highway 27 North in Sebring.

Gate will now receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, more than $640.6 million in prizes to 50.1 million players has been awarded.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held tonight at 11 with an estimated $40 million jackpot.

