Sebring woman fights back, fires shot to scare away attempted robbers

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring woman took matters into her own hands following an attempted robbery.

According to the Sebring Police Department, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Avenue and South Pine Street when police say four to five men approached her.

Police say one of the men pointed a gun at her and told the woman to get out of the vehicle and hand over her purse and phone.

At the same time, another man entered the woman’s vehicle and rummaged through it asking for her keys, phone, and wallet.

The woman was able to get hold of her personal gun and was able to discharge it causing the men to flee from the area.

Sebring police say the woman’s shot did not strike any of the men and they are still looking for them,

According to police, they also received reports of vehicle burglaries in the Hickory Street and Eucalyptus Street area during the same time that this attempted robbery took place.

Anyone who may have security cameras in the area or have any information regarding this case is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.