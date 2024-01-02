Related video: Traffic fatalities reported shortly into the New Year

TAMPA (WFLA) – A woman is dead after a two car crash in Highlands County on New Year’s Day.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 24-year-old Sebring woman was driving north on US-27 towards the intersection of Vision Street.

At the same time, a 29-year-old Lake Placid man was stopped on the median of US-27 at the intersection.

Authorities say the man tried turning left and entered the inside north lane of US-27, leading to the woman’s vehicle colliding with the right side of the man’s sedan.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the man suffered serious injuries according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.