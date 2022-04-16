TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring man died Friday afternoon after he hit a tractor-trailer on US 98 in Highlands County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 55-year-old Sebring man was heading west when his sedan hit the truck head on while driving along a curve in the highway.

The initial impact caused the tractor-trailer to cross into the westbound lane and hit an SUV that was traveling behind the man’s sedan, according to an incident report.

Troopers said the collision killed the Sebring man, but the tractor-trailer’s driver and the SUV’s two occupants suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.