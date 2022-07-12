TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and state officials are investigating a man’s death after he died while being taken into custody for attacking two people, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said around 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call from the Fairmount Mobile Estates in Sebring about a man attacking his mother, who was left covered in blood.

Deputies said Corey Bieber, 37, had entered his 61-year-old mother’s bedroom with a knife, punched her, and dragged her by her hair.

While talking with Bieber’s mother, a neighbor approached the deputies and said that Bieber had broken into his home and attacked a 54-year-old who was asleep, according to the sheriff’s office. The neighbors managed to subdue Bieber and escape, leaving him inside.

The sheriff’s office said a K9 deputy ordered Bieber to leave the neighbor’s home, but when he did not comply, the K9 was released and apprehended the suspect.

However, while being taken into custody, Bieber became unresponsive. The deputies performed CPR on the man until Highlands County Fire Rescue arrived.

Rescue personnel took the suspect to Advent Health Sebring where he died. The sheriff’s office said it did not appear that the K9 was the cause of his death, and his mother said that he was using illegal drugs recently.

The District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into Bieber’s exact cause of death as of this report.

“Our condolences are with the families and neighbors affected by this tragic incident that occurred in this relatively quiet retirement community,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

Bieber has an extensive criminal history, including 12 felony convictions for narcotics, resisting arrest, and theft.