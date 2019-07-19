Sebring man charged with more than 300 counts of child pornography

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring man has been arrested and charged with 305 counts of child pornography.

According to Highlands County deputies, 56-year-old Alan Dale Sewell was arrested Tuesday at his home in Sebring.

After acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an uploaded file had contained child pornography, detectives from the Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant for Sewell’s home.

Upon an initial examination of a laptop found inside the home, five videos of child pornography were found.

After further investigation of the laptop, more than 600 images and videos of child pornography were found. So, deputies filed an additional 300 charges Thursday.

Some of the pictures or videos depicted sadomasochistic abuse and sexual battery, which allows the charges against Sewell to be enhanced from a third-degree felony to a more serious second-degree felony.

He could be charged for each image discovered, but according to deputies, the 305 currently filed are more than enough for a potential life sentence.