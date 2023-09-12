SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A Highlands County deputy was tasked with capturing a slithery suspect over the weekend.

On Saturday, homeowners in Sebring called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after they found a “huge rattlesnake” in their backyard. Homeowner Angy Terrell posted photos of the incident on Facebook, adding that the snake had “killed one of [their] squirrels.”

“Saturday drama…huge rattlesnake in our backyard. Killed one of our squirrels thankful for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office who captured and took him away. Otherwise our dog would’ve never been allowed outside again,” Terrell said.

Deputy Gage Massey, a former Animal Services Officer, wrangled the reptile and took it to animal services. According to the sheriff’s office, the snake will be turned over to Graziani Reptiles, who will use it to make anti-venom.