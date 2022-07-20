SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Highland County deputies said a Sebring man committed a “big no-no” when he was found with drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Frederick Taber Reed Jr., 37, on possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, distribution of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Deputies said they pulled Reed Jr. over on U.S. 27 and gave him a warning for the traffic violation. Then a K-9 picked up the smell of of narcotics in his car.

When deputies searched the trunk of Reed Jr’s car, they said they found a loaded pistol, “which is a big no-no for a convicted felon.”

Deputies continued to search the car and said they found “an even bigger no-no,” which was a large amount of drugs. Inside the car they found 11.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two syringes that contained an 10.2 more grams of liquid meth, 94 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies and a scale.

Reed Jr. was booked into the Highland County Jail. Deputies said Reed Jr. is a four-time convicted felon.