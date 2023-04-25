HIGHLANDS, COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring man was arrested Tuesday after troopers said he struck a 16-year-old bicyclist and fled the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 30-year-old van driver, Joshua Evett, was traveling north on South Heron Avenue, approaching the intersection of Oriole Avenue and a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike ahead of the Evett.

Investigators said the right front of Evett’s van collided with the 16-year-old’s bike. The teen sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

After the collision, troopers said Evett fled the scene. He was later found and arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and booked into the Highlands County Jail.