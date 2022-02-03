Sebring bank shooting: 3 years later, family members of victims still waiting for justice

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — More than three years later, the family members of five women who were murdered inside a Tampa Bay area bank say they are still waiting for justice.

Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook and Cynthia Watson were shot and killed inside a SunTrust bank on US-27 South on Jan. 23, 2019. The accused gunman, Zephen Xaver, is still behind bars awaiting trial.

Defense attorneys are expected to go before a judge on Friday and ask for Xaver’s trial to be delayed. According to court documents, the defense says they are not able to try the case in May, as scheduled, because of a “personal medical issue.”

But family members of the victims don’t want any more delays. They’re calling for the trial to begin.

Prosecutors filed their own motion against any further continuances.

“The families of the victims have waited three years,” State Attorney Brian Haas said in a statement. “It is time for this case to go to trial.”

