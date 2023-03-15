SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — The gunman who killed five women at a bank in Sebring four years ago apologized for his actions in a handwritten note, a new court document revealed.

On Tuesday, Zephen Xaver, 25, pleaded guilty to five counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the killings of four employees and a customer at the Suntrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019.

“He pulls the gun out and directs all five women to get on the floor face down and systematically executes them,” a prosecutor said during the hearing Tuesday.

The victims were Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook and Cynthia Watson.

During the hearing, Xaver’s attorney asked the judge if Xaver could issue a statement, but the judge said that needed to be done at a later time.

After the hearing, Xaver’s attorney filed a handwritten note with court documents.

“I want to plead guilty to accept responsibility for the murders I committed on January 29, 2019,” the note said. “I am sorry for what I did to the victims and their families, and I wish there was something I could do now to change what happened.”

Xaver faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 16, 2024.