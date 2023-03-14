TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The gunman who killed five women at a bank in Sebring four years ago has pleaded guilty.

Zephen Xaver, 25, pleaded guilty to five counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the killings of four employees and a customer at the Suntrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019.

Authoritries said Xaver called 911 from inside the branch and said he shot five people. A SWAT team responded and took him into custody after more than an hour of negotiations.

The victims were identified as Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook and Cynthia Watson.

Xaver had pleaded not guilty to the killings, but changed his plea on Tuesday.

He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

This story is developing and will be updated.