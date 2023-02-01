SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — More than four years after he allegedly gunned down five women at a bank in Sebring, a trial date has been set for Zephen Xaver.

Xaver appeared in court Wednesday in his striped prison jumpsuit. A judge scheduled a January 2024 trial for Xaver at his lawyers’ request.

Xaver was charged with five counts of premeditated murder for the killings of five women at the SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Investigators said Xaver called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and told the dispatcher he shot five people and had a gun to his head.

When asked “why the Suntrust bank?” Xaver reportedly told responding officers, “voices told me to do it.” A judge ruled the statement can not be used against him because Xaver had not been read his Miranda Rights. However, the statements made after officers read him his rights can be used during the trial.

The trial was delayed last year because of staffing issues at the public defender’s office.

During a hearing Wednesday, Xaver’s attorneys declined to raise an insanity defense and requested more time.

“Your Honor my situation is, the beginning of July I am going to be on a leave of absence from the office,” Jane McNeill, Assistant Public Attorney explained.

The prosecutor expressed frustration over the repeated delays, saying that the co-counsel has had enough time to prepare for trial.

On Wednesday, the judge ruled in favor of the defense and set the trial for next year. Jury selection will begin on Jan. 16, 2024.

“That is a hard start date,” Judge Angela Cowden said.