Search underway for missing siblings in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two siblings.

Deputies say, Juana Izavele Metz, 17, and Nicholas Eric Anton, 14 were last seen at approximately 9 p.m. at their home on Loon Avenue in Sebring.

According to the sheriff’s office, Juana should be riding a black and purple bike. She also has blue streaks in her hair. While Nicholas was last seen wearing black shorts with a black sweatshirt and should be riding a black bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200.