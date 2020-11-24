Search underway for missing endangered 77-year-old Sebring woman

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a missing Sebring woman.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Gloria Maria Rosa, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Tarrega Street in Sebring.

Deputies say Rosa was last seen in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, FL tag IN89VZ, and may have been headed to the Orlando area.

Rosa is 5’2, weighs 142 pounds and has grey, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a colorful shirt, and brown shoes.

If you have any information on Rosa’s whereabouts, please call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200, option 1.