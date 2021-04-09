Search underway for missing 16-year-old girl from Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Highlands County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Destiny Snyder was last seen in the area of the intersection of Valerie Boulevard and US Highway 27 in Sebring.

Officials say Snyder was last seen wearing a black shirt and light multi-colored pajama pants.

The 16-year-old girl is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Snyder, please contact the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or call 911.